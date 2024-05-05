Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 189,104 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.51% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $35,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 129,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 104,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,290,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

