Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $217.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $120.93 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.65.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

