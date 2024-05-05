Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 9,480 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $168.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

