ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.23. 5,020,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.73. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.81 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.