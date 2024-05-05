Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Consolidated Water Price Performance
CWCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,919. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
