Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CWCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,919. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 260.3% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

