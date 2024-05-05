Cooper-Standard (CPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $673.64 million during the quarter.
Cooper-Standard Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:CPS opened at $16.15 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.87.
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
