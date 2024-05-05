Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 1,698,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

