Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRTO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

