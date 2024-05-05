Critical Contrast: InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fibra Danhos and InvenTrust Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties $258.68 million 6.58 $5.27 million $0.10 250.90

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fibra Danhos and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Profitability

This table compares Fibra Danhos and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties 2.70% 0.45% 0.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Fibra Danhos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values. We plan to maintain and grow a high-quality portfolio of properties. This, through our strong and unparalleled development capabilities and selective acquisitions of premier-quality iconic properties. We consider properties to be iconic if they have, the unique ability, to transform the areas surrounding their location. We consider properties to be premier-quality if they are located in prime locations, were developed with high construction and design standards, feature quality tenants, report high occupancy rates and, in the case of retail properties, attract a high volume of visitors and sales per square meter.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

