Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,860 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.00% of Cummins worth $340,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $280.74. 1,058,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,800. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

