CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.22 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.88-2.07 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. 768,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.27. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $125.15 and a 1-year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

