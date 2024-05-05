CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $928-938 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.27 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.44 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.32. 768,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,485. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $125.15 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.27.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
