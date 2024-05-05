CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTMX. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

