DA Davidson Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $78.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.86.

Get KBR alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Stock Up 0.4 %

KBR stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,799,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,045,000 after acquiring an additional 56,426 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KBR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,193,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.