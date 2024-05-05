DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
DTEA stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.
About DAVIDsTEA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.