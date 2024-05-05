Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE DAY traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 1,725,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,743. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

