DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Tops $81.48 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00090658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00033780 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013929 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

