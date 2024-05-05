DEI (DEI) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $136.51 million and $2.36 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00126609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

