Desjardins Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$78.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.28. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$47.07 and a 1-year high of C$64.51. The company has a market cap of C$951.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

