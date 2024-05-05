Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.77

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.77 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.68 ($0.23). Directa Plus shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 10,478 shares.

Directa Plus Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.06.

Directa Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.