Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 105.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

