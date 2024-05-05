Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 114.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $526.96. The stock had a trading volume of 819,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.54 and its 200-day moving average is $488.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.