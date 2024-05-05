Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $119,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $20.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $734.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.38. The stock has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

