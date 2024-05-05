Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.21

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.21 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 93.90 ($1.18). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 93.70 ($1.18), with a volume of 535,508 shares trading hands.

Empiric Student Property Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.11. The company has a market cap of £565.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.