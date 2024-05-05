Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Ennis Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Ennis stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,916. The firm has a market cap of $524.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ennis
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ennis
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.