Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Ennis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ennis stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,916. The firm has a market cap of $524.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

About Ennis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Ennis by 123.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ennis by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

