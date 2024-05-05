Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05) to $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00.

Shares of Enviri stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 532,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,416. Enviri has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enviri will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

