Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,506 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises about 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equinor ASA worth $56,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

EQNR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

