Evercore ISI Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $53.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 422,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,772,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $12,789,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

