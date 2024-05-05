Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Get Exelon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.