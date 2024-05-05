Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

