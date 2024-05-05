Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,888,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,201 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,402 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $13,724,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 155.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

