Fetch.ai Tops 24-Hour Volume of $198.06 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $198.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00003644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00058102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

