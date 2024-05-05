First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

NYSE:IT opened at $428.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.43 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

