First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 41.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,725,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CSX by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

