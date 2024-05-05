First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

