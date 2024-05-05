First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,495 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

