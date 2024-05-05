First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRME. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 132,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $38.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in First Merchants by 4,586.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 685,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $14,400,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Merchants by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,074,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 2,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 194,595 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

