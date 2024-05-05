First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$41.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

Get First National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First National Financial

First National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

First National Financial stock opened at C$36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.29. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.04.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. Equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.