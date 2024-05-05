First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $37,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

