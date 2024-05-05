Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $23.53 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,267 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,066,520.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,658 shares in the company, valued at $24,066,520.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,625 in the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.