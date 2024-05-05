Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FHTX opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.15.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 320,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

