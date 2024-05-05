Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,463,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,173,800. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

