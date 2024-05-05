FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Craig Hallum

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.30.

FORM traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 1,045,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.51. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FormFactor by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FormFactor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 131,282 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 834,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

