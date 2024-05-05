Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

FTNT traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. 15,896,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

