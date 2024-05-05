Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $54.00 at HSBC

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HSBC from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the software maker’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,896,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,557. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $120,746,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,698,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Fortinet by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

