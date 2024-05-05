Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $67.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.