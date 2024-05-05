Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

NYSE FMS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 494,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

