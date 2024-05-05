Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Frontier Group Trading Down 3.0 %

ULCC stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULCC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 81.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.