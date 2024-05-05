FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,656 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.14. The company had a trading volume of 169,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,115. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

