G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 574,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $234.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.45. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 133,662 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

